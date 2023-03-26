Plastic Ingenuity, headquartered in Cross Plains with 370 employees in the Madison area, does custom thermoforming for health care, food and consumer products and is one of the largest thermoforming companies in North America.

Dan Kuehn, the company’s president, discusses the approach to creating a Top Workplace and happy customers:

How does workplace culture intersect with success in the marketplace?

At Plastic Ingenuity, we believe that workplace culture drives team member engagement, and team member engagement drives excellent outcomes for our customers. The more our people enjoy the work they do, the better work they will do for our customers. Workplace culture is the most important influence on whether individuals enjoy coming into work every day. By investing in a positive work environment for our team members, we are investing in the overall success of our organization.

How does Plastic Ingenuity keep employees engaged in their work?

We try to make sure team members are involved in the decisions that will influence workplace environment, and we conduct multiple surveys throughout the year to evaluate team member engagement. We also have a bonus incentive structure that is tied to company performance, which encourages team members to be more equity minded. More than the remuneration a bonus provides — which can be significant — it also creates a sense of shared purpose in the outcomes of our business and of our customers.

Is your organization primarily people oriented or task oriented?

Plastic Ingenuity is fundamentally people oriented. As a custom plastic thermoformer, customer-driven requirements inform every project. To ensure we are executing on these requirements, we must have well-trained, engaged employees running the machines, maintaining quality controls, and inspecting and packing the parts. As our organization continues to expand, it is vitally important that we sustain our focus on preparing and enabling our team members for growth. Evidence of this focus is the many long-tenured team members at Plastic Ingenuity. For example, the average tenure of our engineering team is 27 years. We are proud to be a company where people want to stay, advance and succeed.