Exact Sciences stock soars with acquisitions of 2 blood-based cancer screening firms for $2.56B

Looking to grow its development of early-stage cancer detection, Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. will acquire two companies specializing in cancer-screening blood tests for more than $2.5 billion.

The acquisitions were one of several Tuesday announcements for Exact Sciences, the biotech giant behind the at-home colon cancer screening test Cologuard. The company also announced its third-quarter earnings, which surpassed analyst expectations; the sale of $869 million in new stock to institutional investors; and an endorsement from the prestigious U.S. Preventative Task Force to expand cancer screening with Cologuard to 45- to 49-year-old patients.

Exact Sciences’ stock price surged Tuesday in response to the announcements, rising 23% to $131.12 per share by market close.

The acquisition of Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. for up to $2.17 billion and Base Genomics for $410 million advances Exact Sciences’ efforts to be a leader in blood-based cancer screening.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Thrive’s early-stage cancer screening test, CancerSEEK, has achieved “promising results detecting 10 different types of cancer, including seven with no recommended screening guidelines, with very few false positives,” Exact Sciences said in announcing the deal.