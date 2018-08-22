Exact Sciences Corp. will collaborate with drug giant Pfizer to market the Madison company’s Cologuard DNA stool test for colorectal cancer.
The news, released Wednesday morning, sent Exact’s stock jumping more than 22 percent in pre-market bids.
Pfizer will invest up to $24 million through 2021,“adding serious firepower” to the Cologuard sales effort, analyst Brian Weinstein of the William Blair investment firm wrote in a research note.
The arrangement will start in the fourth quarter of 2018, Exact CEO Kevin Conroy said. Pfizer will be paid 50 percent of the gross profit above an agreed-upon baseline, the company said Wednesday.
Exact is currently spending $80 million a year on its Cologuard sales effort, Conroy told Reuters news service.
Under the agreement, Exact Sciences will continue to manufacture Cologuard and Pfizer will join in promoting the cancer test through its sales force, focusing on large hospitals and primary care clinics.
“The quick takeaway is that while Exact is giving up some margin, it is getting a massive infusion of firepower to detail this test to the (general practitioner) community,” Weinstein wrote.
Exact share bids topped $62 before the market opened on Wednesday, up more than 22 percent from its close of $50.05 a share on Tluesday.