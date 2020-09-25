Exact Sciences' stock jumps more than 25% as CEO presents data on blood test for cancers

By screening for various cancers through a single blood draw, Conroy said, more patients who unknowingly have cancer can begin treatment at an earlier stage.

“Detecting earlier changes cancer outcomes more powerfully, we believe, than any cancer therapy,” Conroy said.

Exact Sciences, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, has been researching biomarkers for various cancers in blood for about seven years.

“The next step becomes a long and arduous process, and that is running robust prospective clinical trials,” Conroy said, adding that Exact Sciences has run clinical trials and secured Food and Drug Administration approval in the past.

While touting the promise of a blood-based test that could detect multiple cancers, Conroy said he doesn’t believe the test would replace the need for or use of colonoscopies or Cologuard.

Analyst Brian Weinstein, with investment firm William Blair & Co., said that before the jump in prices Thursday, Exact Sciences’ stock was trading at a price lower than he would assess the company’s value to be and lower compared with other diagnostic companies that he said aren’t as well-positioned for future growth.

Weinstein expressed a positive long-term outlook for investors.