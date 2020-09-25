 Skip to main content
Exact Sciences' stock jumps more than 25% as CEO presents data on blood test for cancers
Exact Sciences' stock jumped as CEO Kevin Conroy announced data relating to cancer screening via blood tests.

Exact Sciences’ stock soared Thursday as CEO Kevin Conroy unveiled early data relating to the company’s long-awaited liquid biopsy cancer screening test.

Exact Sciences’ blood test would screen for multiple types of cancer, Conroy said at the virtual Cowen Liquid Biopsy Summit. Years-long research into biomarkers available in blood to screen for cancer shows promising early results to detect different cancers, Conroy said.

A study of the blood test found that it could identify 83% to 87% of cases that had esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancers. The test had about a 5% rate of false positives.

“We’re excited about this,” Conroy said during the video conference. “This serves as a fuel now for us to be able to press on the accelerator and move rapidly into product development.”

Stock prices jumped more than 25%, up to $94.31 a share at market close.

The Madison-based diagnostics company gained national recognition for its at-home colon-cancer screening test, Cologuard. In the years since the launch of Cologuard, the company has developed improvements to that test and researched new cancer-screening methods, such as the blood test.

Exact Sciences buying Genomic Health in $2.8 billion deal

By screening for various cancers through a single blood draw, Conroy said, more patients who unknowingly have cancer can begin treatment at an earlier stage.

“Detecting earlier changes cancer outcomes more powerfully, we believe, than any cancer therapy,” Conroy said.

Exact Sciences, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, has been researching biomarkers for various cancers in blood for about seven years.

“The next step becomes a long and arduous process, and that is running robust prospective clinical trials,” Conroy said, adding that Exact Sciences has run clinical trials and secured Food and Drug Administration approval in the past.

While touting the promise of a blood-based test that could detect multiple cancers, Conroy said he doesn’t believe the test would replace the need for or use of colonoscopies or Cologuard.

Analyst Brian Weinstein, with investment firm William Blair & Co., said that before the jump in prices Thursday, Exact Sciences’ stock was trading at a price lower than he would assess the company’s value to be and lower compared with other diagnostic companies that he said aren’t as well-positioned for future growth.

Weinstein expressed a positive long-term outlook for investors.

“We believe the message from Exact Sciences is becoming louder about how the team fully expects to be a major player in liquid biopsy for cancer screening and is advancing on efforts to do so,” the analyst said.

Recent growth

Exact Sciences has grown rapidly in the past several years, including with the $2.8 billion acquisition of California-based Genomic Health Inc. last year.

By acquiring Genomic Health, Exact Sciences expanded into diagnostics for breast cancer. Launched in 2004, Genomic Health’s Oncotype DX helps predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and the effectiveness of chemotherapy.

Exact Sciences was also able to tap into Genomic Health’s commercial base of oncologists, OB/GYNs and urologists to further market Cologuard, which had primarily been marketed to primary care physicians.

Earlier this year, Exact Sciences bought two Arizona-based diagnostic companies, Paradigm Diagnostics and Viomics.

Paradigm Diagnostics develops screenings to help doctors determine treatment options for cancer treatments. Viomics, which had worked with Exact Sciences before the acquisition, researches sequencing and biomarkers for early cancer detection.

