Exact Sciences' stock jumps more than $20 a share as CEO presents liquid biopsy data

Exact Sciences' stock prices soared Thursday as CEO Kevin Conroy unveiled early data relating to the company's long-awaited liquid biopsy cancer screening test.
Exact Sciences' blood test would screen for multiple types of cancer, Conroy said at the virtual Cowen Liquid Biopsy Summit. Years-long research into biomarkers available in blood to screen for cancer shows promising early results to detect different cancers, Conroy said.
A study of the blood test found that it could identify 83% to 87% of cases which had esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancers. The test had about a 5% rate of false positives.
"We're excited about this," Conroy said during the video conference. "This serves as a fuel now for us to be able to press on the accelerator and move rapidly into product development."
Stock prices jumped more than 25%, up to about $93.36 a share at 1:30 p.m.
The Madison-based diagnostics company gained national notoriety for its at-home colon-cancer screening test, Cologuard. In the years since the launch of Cologuard, the company has developed improvements to that test and researched new cancer-screening methods, such as the blood test.
By screening for various cancers through a single blood draw, Conroy said more patients who unknowingly have cancer can begin treatment at an earlier stage.
"Detecting earlier changes cancer outcomes more powerfully, we believe, than any cancer therapy," Conroy said.
Exact Sciences, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, has been researching biomarkers for various cancers in blood for about seven years.
"The next step becomes a long and arduous process, and that is running robust prospective clinical trials." Conroy said, adding that Exact Sciences has run clinical trials and secured Food and Drug Administration approval in the past.
While touting the promise of a blood-based test that could detect multiple cancers, Conroy said he doesn't believe the test would replace the need for or use of colonoscopies or Cologuard.
Recent growth
Exact Sciences has grown rapidly in the past several years, including with the $2.8 billion acquisition of California-based Genomic Health Inc. last year.
By acquiring Genomic Health, Exact Sciences expanded into diagnostics for breast cancer. Launched in 2004, Genomic Health's Oncotype DX helps predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and the effectiveness of chemotherapy.
Exact Sciences was also able to tap into Genomic Health's commercial base of oncologists, OB/GYNs and urologists to further market Cologuard, which had primarily been marketed to primary care physicians.
Earlier this year, Exact Sciences bought two Arizona-based diagnostic companies, Paradigm Diagnostics and Viomics.
Paradigm Diagnostics develops screenings to help doctors determine treatment options for cancer treatments. Viomics, which had worked with Exact Sciences before the acquisition, researches sequencing and biomarkers for early cancer detection.
Bus Shields
UWClasses
Virtual Learning
UW Opening Covid
UW Move In
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
Trucks Feature
Playtech
Covid Dental
DaytoRemember
VilasZoo
RoshHashanah
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Testing
Testing
Virus testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Tom Diehl, Tommy Bartlett Show not opening 2020, State Journal photo
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.