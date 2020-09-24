Exact Sciences' stock jumps more than $20 a share as CEO present liquid biopsy data

Exact Sciences' stock prices soared Thursday as CEO Kevin Conroy unveiled early data relating to the company's long-awaited liquid biopsy cancer screening test.

Exact Sciences' blood test would screen for multiple types of cancer, Conroy said at the virtual Cowen Liquid Biopsy Summit. Years-long research into biomarkers available in blood to screen for cancer shows promising early results to detect different cancers, Conroy said.

A study of the blood test found that it could identify 83% to 87% of cases which had esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancers. The test had about a 5% rate of false positives.

"We're excited about this," Conroy said during the video conference. "This serves as a fuel now for us to be able to press on the accelerator and move rapidly into product development."

Stock prices jumped more than 25%, up to about $93.36 a share at 1:30 p.m.