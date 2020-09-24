Exact Sciences' stock jumps more than $20 a share as CEO present liquid biopsy data

Exact Sciences' stock prices soared Thursday as CEO Kevin Conroy unveiled early data relating to the company's long-awaited liquid biopsy cancer screening test.
Exact Sciences' blood test would screen for multiple types of cancer, Conroy said at the virtual Cowen Liquid Biopsy Summit. Years-long research into biomarkers available in blood to screen for cancer shows promising early results to detect different cancers, Conroy said.
A study of the blood test found that it could identify 83% to 87% of cases which had esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancers. The test had about a 5% rate of false positives.
"We're excited about this," Conroy said during the video conference. "This serves as a fuel now for us to be able to press on the accelerator and move rapidly into product development."
Stock prices jumped more than 25%, up to about $93.36 a share at 1:30 p.m.
The Madison-based diagnostics company gained national notoriety for its at-home colon-cancer screening test, Cologuard. In the years since the launch of Cologuard, the company has developed improvements to that test and researched new cancer-screening methods, such as the blood test.
By screening for various cancers through a single blood draw, Conroy said more patients who unknowingly have cancer can begin treatment at an earlier stage.
"Detecting earlier changes cancer outcomes more powerfully, we believe, than any cancer therapy," Conroy said.
Exact Sciences, in partnership with Mayo Clinic, has been researching biomarkers for various cancers in blood for about seven years.
"The next step becomes a long and arduous process, and that is running robust prospective clinical trials." Conroy said, adding that Exact Sciences has run clinical trials and secured Food and Drug Administration approval in the past.
Exact Sciences has grown rapidly in the past several years, including with the $2.8 billion acquisition of California-based Genomic Health Inc. last year.
Earlier this year, Exact Sciences bought two Arizona-based diagnostic companies, Paradign Diagnostics and Viomics.
This report will be updated.
