Exact Sciences rescinds job offers from 14 graduates of Urban League training program amid COVID-19 pandemic

Both Exact Sciences and the Urban League said they are still committed to the partnership and the training program.

"The Urban League is one of our most valued and strongest community partners," Larrivee said. "We're going to keep working with them."

Larrivee said the training program, created in 2018 to help job seekers gain the skills needed to work in biotech and health care fields, has brought "incredibly talented individuals" to the company in the past.

In the training program, staff from Exact Sciences and the Urban League work from a curriculum that teaches a range of skills from Microsoft Office software and customer service calls to sample processing.

While graduates of the program are not guaranteed a job offer, Anthony said it has been a "tremendous success" so far, with most receiving offers from Exact Sciences and others finding jobs elsewhere soon after training.

"We were disappointed to learn that the COVID-19 pandemic will at least temporarily result in the suspension of new, mass hiring at Exact Sciences," Anthony said. "The pandemic has – in ways both predictable and unpredictable – disrupted families and businesses. Sadly, our community is no different."

State Journal reporter Howard Hardee contributed to this report.

