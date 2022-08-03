Exact Sciences reduces loss, beats analysts’ expectations in Q2

Madison-based Exact Sciences reduced its second-quarter loss compared to a year ago and beat analysts’ expectations in results announced Tuesday.

The biomedical giant best known for its Cologuard test reported a second-quarter net loss of $166.1 million, or $0.94 per share, on revenue $521.6 million, compared to a net loss of $176.9 million, or $1.03 per share, on revenue of $434.8 million for the same period a year ago.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.07 per share on revenue of $496.8 million, the Associated Press reported.

"Exact Sciences' strong second quarter results reflect meaningful progress toward our vision to help eradicate cancer by providing patients better information before diagnosis and throughout their treatment," Exact Sciences Chairman and CEO Kevin Conroy said in a statement. "We're focusing on getting more people tested with Cologuard and Oncotype, prioritizing our highest impact projects to reach profitability, and generating high-quality evidence for our pipeline of cancer diagnostic tests."

Exact Sciences stock rose from $46.63 to $47.93 on Tuesday.

The company said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion.