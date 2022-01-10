Exact Sciences buys Marshfield genetics lab for $190M, commences hereditary cancer research

Exact Sciences stock traded at around $75 a share at market close the day the company announced the acquisition.

At market open last Monday, shares traded at around $76. And expected total fourth quarter revenue is to fall somewhere between $472-475 million, according to the firm's preliminary financial report.

A final earnings report is anticipated to publish in early February.

"Once we put (what PreventionGenetics offers) into our engine and into our scale ... we train our people appropriately ... the opportunities for growth are tremendous," said Exact Sciences chief operating officer Everett Cunningham, adding the firm experienced "good momentum" during its fourth quarter.

Under the terms of the acquisition, PreventionGenetics received 50% of the purchase total from Exact Sciences common stock, and the other half in cash.

"PreventionGenetics will continue to function as an autonomous unit," said Weber of how the acquisition impacts lab operations and employees. "The (name) will be retained. We will continue to operate in Marshfield."

The sale adds 215 employees, 25 of those being geneticists, to Exact Sciences' total 6,500.