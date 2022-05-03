Exact Sciences buys German biotech startup OmicEra Diagnostics for roughly $15M

Madison's Exact Sciences has purchased a German biotechnology startup to build on the capabilities of several company-procured cancer screenings, including a blood-based diagnostic test that's undergoing clinical trials.
OmicEra Diagnostics creates tech that helps its clients research and and more reliably discover the "biomarkers" that signal the presence of cancer in the human body. The company's field is in "proteomics," or the large-scale analysis of proteins.
The biomedical giant's deal closed Monday for approximately $15 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. OmicEra's skilled teams will soon deepen Exact's "proteomics profiling" capabilities, said associate director of corporate affairs Scott Larrivee in an email Tuesday afternoon, calling the company an "emerging leader" in its field.
In September 2020, Exact CEO Kevin Conroy unveiled preliminary data relating to the effectiveness of the blood-based, multi-cancer detection test, also known as a "liquid biopsy" screening. Exact, with the help of the Mayo Clinic, has researched biomarkers for various cancers in blood for nearly a decade.
The early study found that the screening could identify between 83-87% of liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancer cases — with a false positive rate of 5%.
Already, around 300,000 care providers and 200 large U.S. health systems additionally rely on Exact Sciences for its Cologuard and Oncotype DX tests. Cologuard screens for colon cancer, and Oncotype helps physicians determine whether cancer patients require chemotherapy.
People are also reading…
The purchase comes after Exact Sciences partnered with Pennsylvania-based hospital Jefferson Health late last year — as part of a larger research effort to determine the safety and efficacy of the screening — to simulate the blood-based test in a real-world setting.
The medical institution serves more than 125,000 adults who are eligible to receive a diagnostic cancer screening.
Both Exact Sciences and Jefferson Health plan to subsequently participate in a Food and Drug Administration study that determines how well the blood-based test works.
That’s expected to happen in the back half of 2022, with both parties slated to publish study results soon after.
The buy also comes after Exact Sciences announced in January it was adding a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its Madison campus, as well as expanding existing lab and warehouse space to accommodate the company's rapid growth. The investment totals $350 million, and is expected to create 1,300 new jobs within Exact.
The biomedical giant also announced at the beginning of this year its acquisition of Marshfield-based genetics lab PreventionGenetics for $190 million. The move represented Exact’s entry into the hereditary cancer research market.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
When UW-Madison oncology fellow Johnathan Ebben founded Nano RED in 2015, the startup’s focus was to conceptualize cancer treatments. That cha…
Last year’s racial justice demonstrations hobbled Madison’s once-bustling State Street shopping corridor, thereby amplifying the struggles of …
Willy Street Co-Op on Madison’s East Side was bustling with shoppers one week last October, but several shelves typically full of canned veget…
It has an odor, it flows through your pipes, and you might not even notice it’s there after you flush it down.
Madison-based startup that makes fuel out of plants for cars and airplanes is propelling United Airlines in its effort to combat climate change.