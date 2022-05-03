Exact Sciences buys German biotech startup OmicEra Diagnostics for roughly $15M

In September 2020, Exact CEO Kevin Conroy unveiled preliminary data relating to the effectiveness of the blood-based, multi-cancer detection test, also known as a "liquid biopsy" screening. Exact, with the help of the Mayo Clinic, has researched biomarkers for various cancers in blood for nearly a decade.

The early study found that the screening could identify between 83-87% of liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic or stomach cancer cases — with a false positive rate of 5%.

Already, around 300,000 care providers and 200 large U.S. health systems additionally rely on Exact Sciences for its Cologuard and Oncotype DX tests. Cologuard screens for colon cancer, and Oncotype helps physicians determine whether cancer patients require chemotherapy.