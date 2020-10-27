 Skip to main content
Exact Sciences buying 2 blood-based cancer screening firms for $2.56B, selling $869M in new stock
Exact Sciences buying 2 blood-based cancer screening firms for $2.56B, selling $869M in new stock

Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. made big news Tuesday morning with announcements that it was acquiring two blood-based cancer screening companies for $2.56 billion and selling $869 million in new stock to institutional investors, while also releasing third-quarter financial results that beat analysts' expectations.

Exact Sciences, which is best known for its flagship Cologuard cancer screening test, said it was buying Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. for $2.15 billion in cash and stock in a deal expected to close during the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other conditions.

Exact Sciences also announced that it has acquired Base Genomics, which is working in DNA methylation analysis, one of the most promising approaches to detecting cancer in its earliest stages, for $410 million in cash, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thrive’s CancerSEEK is an early-stage screening test that has achieved “promising results detecting 10 different types of cancer, including seven with no recommended screening guidelines, with very few false positives,” Exact Sciences said in announcing the deal.

"The acquisition of Thrive is a giant leap toward ensuring blood-based, multi-cancer screening becomes a reality and eventually, the standard of care,” Kevin Conroy, Exact Sciences chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We have long respected the Thrive team for their rigorous scientific approach, having participated in both funding rounds as an investor. By combining the expertise of both organizations, we believe we can bring this powerful technology to patients faster."

Thrive CEO David Daly said that “Thrive is driven by the knowledge that if cancer is caught early enough, it can be more effectively treated or even cured, and every patient deserves a chance for a better outcome. Our team has made significant progress toward our mission and we are eager to collaborate with and benefit from Exact Sciences' expertise, and believe that together we will enable broader, quicker adoption of our test.”

Exact Sciences said Base Genomics' technology is “highly complementary” to its own methylation expertise and multi-marker approach.

The $869 million stock sale is a registered direct offering to 10 of Exact Sciences’ institutional investors, including some of its largest shareholders, as well as healthcare specialist firms Casdin Capital and Rock Springs Capital. The offering is expected to close on or about Thursday.

Exact Sciences said some of the funds from the stock sale will be used in the acquisition of Thrive.

Exact Sciences third-quarter results reported Tuesday beat analysts’ expectations, the Associated Press reported.

The company reported a loss of $219.9 million, of $1.46 per share, 36 cents per share adjusted for asset impairment costs. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

Exact Sciences reported revenue of $408.4 million for the period, above the $351 million expected by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks. The company had $218.8 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

"The Exact Sciences team delivered a strong quarter and made significant progress towards our vision," Conroy said in a statement. "We're confident in the long-term growth outlook for both Cologuard and Oncotype DX and are excited about our extensive pipeline of liquid biopsy tests. Our team and the depth and breadth of our capabilities position us at the forefront of advanced cancer diagnostics."

Cologuard, which detects certain DNA markers and blood in the stool, was approved by the FDA in August 2014.

