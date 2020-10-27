Exact Sciences buying 2 blood-based cancer screening firms for $2.56B, selling $869M in new stock

Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. made big news Tuesday morning with announcements that it was acquiring two blood-based cancer screening companies for $2.56 billion and selling $869 million in new stock to institutional investors, while also releasing third-quarter financial results that beat analysts' expectations.

Exact Sciences, which is best known for its flagship Cologuard cancer screening test, said it was buying Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. for $2.15 billion in cash and stock in a deal expected to close during the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other conditions.

Exact Sciences also announced that it has acquired Base Genomics, which is working in DNA methylation analysis, one of the most promising approaches to detecting cancer in its earliest stages, for $410 million in cash, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thrive’s CancerSEEK is an early-stage screening test that has achieved “promising results detecting 10 different types of cancer, including seven with no recommended screening guidelines, with very few false positives,” Exact Sciences said in announcing the deal.