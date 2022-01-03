Exact Sciences blood-based cancer screening to be simulated in hospital setting

Now, as part of a larger research effort to determine the safety and efficacy of the new “liquid biopsy” test, Harding said Exact Sciences has joined forces with Pennsylvania-based hospital Jefferson Health to simulate the screening in a real-world setting.

“We want to survey patients who would normally come in and present for primary care visits to understand their intentions and even their fears to have a test like this,” Harding said, adding the test is undergoing separate clinical studies as well. “(Jefferson Health) has a terrific primary care network ... a diverse set of (patient) populations that they serve.”

The hospital services more than 125,000 adults who are eligible for cancer screening.

“The target population is asymptomatic (cancer) patients,” Harding explained.

For doctors, Harding said, the partnership provides an opportunity to determine how to best recommend the test during a patient visit — and how to guide a patient through a diagnosis if the test detects something abnormal.