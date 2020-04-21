Exact Sciences announces pay cuts, furloughs amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Madison-based company Exact Sciences on Tuesday announced pay cuts, furloughs and staff reductions to address an expected decrease in demand for the company's cancer screening services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

From March 15 to March 31, Exact Sciences saw a 36% decrease from last year in orders for its stool test called Cologuard, which checks for blood and DNA biomarkers that indicate possible colorectal cancer, according to a report released by the company Tuesday.

And during the first 20 days of April, Cologuard orders dropped even more, with a 63% decrease as compared to the same period last year.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Although preliminary data show revenue for the first three months of the year was up from last year — with a total of $348 million this year compared to $162 million from January to March of 2019 — Exact Sciences said it expects a "widespread decrease in preventative services," including prostate cancer screenings and mammograms.

"Due to social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and other actions taken in response to COVID-19, there has been a significant and widespread decline in standard wellness visits and preventive services," Exact Sciences said in the report.