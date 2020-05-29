Eviction filings on rise with end of state moratorium amid COVID-19 pandemic

The county’s $10 million program is intended to help nearly 9,000 residents. Applicants must prove economic hardship and have a statement from the landlord that rent is overdue.

Applications for both programs are expected to open next month through Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, for the state program, and the Tenant Resource Center, for the county program.

Meeting halfway

If the eviction moratorium has been a relief for out-of-work tenants, it’s also put some landlords at risk.

Milwaukee-based attorney Tristan Pettit said that among the property owners he represents, the “smaller mom-and-pop type landlords were impacted greatly and some may not survive,” but “many of my larger landlords and property manager companies were pleasantly surprised that the majority of their tenants were able to continue to pay rent or make mutually agreeable repayment arrangements.”

Chris Mokler, director of legislative affairs for the Wisconsin Apartment Association, said landlords have been getting between 88% and 91% of their rents, which is down from what they usually get.