Eurofins Food Integrity & Innovation, formerly Covance Food Solutions, began construction on a $46.5 million lab this month on Madison's Far East Side.
The food testing lab, 6304 Ronald Reagan Ave., will boast 108,000 square feet of space on 22.3 acres of land at the Center for Industry and Commerce business park near the Dane County Regional Airport.
The price tag for the lab includes the cost of purchasing land from the city of Madison -- which was sold for a bargain rate -- Eurofins Food Integrity & Innovation President Ross Gulotta said. Eurofins paid $1.03 million for the land and won't have to pay more so long as the company keeps 375 full-time employees at that site for four years following completion, said Matt Mikolajewski, the city's economic development director.
The lab, which is expected to open in the spring of 2021, will be the flagship food testing lab for the international Eurofins Scientific company.
Luxembourg-based Eurofins Scientific bought Covance Food Solutions last August, and while the food testing business is still running out of Covance buildings -- where the other divisions of Covance remain under owner LabCorp -- the business will need to relocate, Gulotta said.
Although Eurofins looked at moving out of Madison's East Side, Gulotta said staying in the general area worked best for current employees.
"Our success is our people," Gulotta said. "As a company, we put a high priority on employee retention."
There are no current goals for job growth, Gulotta said, but Eurofins expects to grow in the coming years.
The lab tests food products and supplements primarily to determine and check nutritional content and identify any potential contaminants.