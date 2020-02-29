Ethnic cheese, building a workforce and changing a rural economy

Scharfman worked with his banker to avoid bankruptcy and ramped up production of paneer and other ethnic cheeses that he had been making prior to the explosion of baked products. But in 2017, under the push by Scharfmans' son, David, a new product that was 100 percent cheese was introduced. Last week, the company was notified that its Just The Cheese bars will soon be in 829 Target stores while they're also eyeing Kwik Trip and Costco. It's not uncommon for Amazon.com to sell 500, twelve-count boxes in a day. The company also has Just The Cheese Minis, a small baked cheese cracker but the baked bars outsell the crackers 10 to one.

"It's unique but I don't have to convince people that cheese tastes good,," said David Scharfman, 33, who works on getting the products into retailers. "I literally just have to get it into stores and get people to try it. And once they do they come back. But it's no small feat to get it into the stores."

The baked products come in a variety of flavors including white and orange cheddar, garlic and chive, jalapeno and aged cheddar and are in 2,500 stores nationally. Increased marketing and distribution, coupled with the expansion of the cheese plant later this year could double the store count and push production into millions of more bars.