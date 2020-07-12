Ethel Ann’s bakery of Madison shifts from wholesale to online retail amid COVID-19 pandemic

But Kibler was not financially able to take his business in a wholesale direction at the time. Instead, he took a hiatus from the bakery business and went to work in Edgewood College’s education department.

Kibler and Cochran always had it in the back of their minds to reconnect with Ethel Ann’s bakery business. In November 2019, they brought back Ethel Ann’s Savories & Sweets with a revamped design spearheaded by Firepower Design Co., and a larger, rented kitchen space at Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona.

The first client for their wholesale business was Nordstrom’s. Their product was in all the stores in Chicago and Milwaukee.

“We thought we had it made,” Kibler said. “It was the greatest first step — we were so thrilled!”

Then the pandemic hit, and Nordstrom’s closed its stores.

Time to improvise

Ethel Ann’s Savories & Sweets was not intended to be an online business.

“When I was in pastry school, you had to rank the career choices from 1 to 35 that you wanted in baking,” Kibler said. “One being the most and 35 being the worst — 35 for me was weddings, 34 was online sales.”