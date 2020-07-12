Ethel Ann’s bakery of Madison shifts from wholesale to online retail amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ethel Ann’s Savories & Sweets has roots in Georgia, was cultivated in Chicago, and came to fruition in Madison. John Kibler and his husband, Paul Cochran, own the online bakery that is a tribute to Kibler’s mother, Ethel Ann.
“All our recipes are based on memories, recipes and stories that I grew up with,” said Kibler, who was raised in Dudley, Georgia.
As a mother of four young children, Ethel Ann learned to cook by taking classes out of necessity, at the vocational college and local department stores in Augusta, Georgia. Kibler reminisces about the global flair her cooking had in contrast to the Southern-style cooking of his childhood caretaker, Sennie Mae Allen. Ethel Ann remains his most influential culinary presence, with Allen next in line.
A decade ago, Kibler and Cochran were living in Chicago and wanting to open a bakery. They knew they would not be able to afford to open a business in the Chicago area, so they began looking at smaller, affordable cities.
“Madison is the place that we chose because of their reputation for supporting small businesses,” Kibler said. Kibler trained at The French Pastry School in Chicago before moving to Madison and successfully launching Ethel Ann’s Savories & Sweets at the West Side Farmer’s Market in 2010. After a full season baking out of the commercial kitchen in their basement, their products were suddenly picked up by Metcalfe’s Market.
But Kibler was not financially able to take his business in a wholesale direction at the time. Instead, he took a hiatus from the bakery business and went to work in Edgewood College’s education department.
Kibler and Cochran always had it in the back of their minds to reconnect with Ethel Ann’s bakery business. In November 2019, they brought back Ethel Ann’s Savories & Sweets with a revamped design spearheaded by Firepower Design Co., and a larger, rented kitchen space at Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona.
The first client for their wholesale business was Nordstrom’s. Their product was in all the stores in Chicago and Milwaukee.
“We thought we had it made,” Kibler said. “It was the greatest first step — we were so thrilled!”
Then the pandemic hit, and Nordstrom’s closed its stores.
Time to improvise
Ethel Ann’s Savories & Sweets was not intended to be an online business.
“When I was in pastry school, you had to rank the career choices from 1 to 35 that you wanted in baking,” Kibler said. “One being the most and 35 being the worst — 35 for me was weddings, 34 was online sales.”
But, when the bakery’s wholesale business with Nordstrom’s dried up with the pandemic, Kibler decided he needed to rethink his attitude if he wanted Ethel Ann’s to survive.
“We were in limbo for about 30 days trying to figure whether we were gonna … what we were going to do to survive,” Kibler said. “We had a plan A and a plan B, but we didn’t have a plan pandemic.”
With no infrastructure and no customers, Kibler went online and created a website for Ethel Ann’s Savories & Sweets over a weekend. The response was overwhelming and it took a couple of weeks to fill all the orders. Ethel Ann’s sold 3,000 cookies in April; and Kibler baked them all himself.
There are six kinds of cookies — Pecan Toffee, Sugar Baby, Nutters, Oatmeal Toffee, Spicy Chocolate Shortbread and Lemon Citrus Teacakes — and four flavors of shortbread crackers (a variation of cheese straws) — Parmesan, Blue, Smoked Gouda and Pimento Cheese. Another savory treat is their Happy Hour Cocktail Mix.
Ethel Ann’s Emotional Support Kits were designed to help people stay connected with loved ones during the pandemic. The care packages are marketed as “bite-sized comfort in a box,” and are sent to friends and family with a personalized note and choice of a variety of favorite savories and sweets.
A new addition to the baked goods, Sennie Mae’s “No Contact” Biscuit Convocation, comes in classic, cheddar, or Parmesan/garlic. It’s available in a limited quantity, as a pre-order for Thursday pickup.
All the baked goods are made to order. Kibler does everything after the order is received. He feels strongly about packaging everything two to three hours after it comes out of the oven to ensure freshness. Items can be shipped UPS or picked up on Kibler’s porch at 5118 E. Buckeye Road.
Kibler also offers one-of-a-kind napkins in Ethel Ann’s Home Collection, which he sews himself.
“I would love to be the new, like, Martha Stewart,” Kibler said.
