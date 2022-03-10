Epic Systems unveils software for independent medical groups

Verona-based health records giant Epic Systems Corp. launched this week a software that aims to better access patients at independent medical practices across the nation.
After the American Medical Association in 2020 found that nearly half of U.S. physicians worked for independent medical groups, and Epic received several phone calls from providers amid the pandemic asking for a new, seamless and permanent way to connect with patients online — besides using Facebook or Zoom — "Garden Plot" was conceptualized, said J.P. Heres, company vice president for the technology.
People that operate independent medical groups often use up a lot of time, staff and resources to not only run their business, but meet evolving regulatory requirements, he said. Those same practices might also, unusual in 2022, use paper or a combination of separate digital tools to keep tabs on a patient's health.
As recently as 2015, 87% of office-based physicians were using some kind of electronic health record system, according to the National Coordinator for Health Information and Technology. But around 900 medical practices don't yet use Epic software, Heres said, even though 250 million patients around the world hold records through the company.
Garden Plot, which Dane County's largest employer plans to fully unveil this August, "creates a holistic, integrated record" where patients can access MyChart's various features — exchanges with their doctor, the viewing of test results, the scheduling of appointments and other tasks, Heres said.
On the other side, providers streamline their work, he said, adding that Garden Plot is expected to have its first wave of customers in May. Heres declined to share how many there could be, but said they are solely based in the U.S. for now.
"We will do a quarterly cycle, bringing on a handful of organizations each time," he said.
Through the tech, patients are also able to share their Epic records with health systems that don't use Garden Plot. And the software is subscription-based for customers, for which Epic workers handle hosting, support and the configuration and rollout of updates so healthcare professionals can focus on their patients — amid an ongoing health crisis that's battered their industry.
While recent jobs data shows glimmers of hope, U.S. medical systems large and small continue to face scarcities of talent. Just two months ago — during the worst of the winter COVID surge brought on by the Omicron variant — 24% of hospitals faced a "critical" staffing shortage, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The software additionally provides an option for medical groups that can't access Epic's Community Connect program.
Launched in 2007, almost 40,000 providers now use Community Connect, which lets health systems share Epic software with nearby practices. Epic Systems Corp. to date has roughly 10,000 employees.
Madison gained more technology sector jobs in the beginning of the pandemic than the half decade prior, according to a new report published by Washington D.C.-based research think tank Brookings Institution.
Several Madison companies and educational institutions are moving to explore, teach about and create what could be the next age of the internet. But before full adoption happens, business and government leaders should consider the metaverse's economic implications, some local experts say.
Nichole Crust is the new director of gBETA Urban League, a program of Madison-based startup promoter gener8tor and the Urban League of Greater Madison that seeks to help Black-led businesses reach their growth potential.
While anyone can apply to be part of the Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé program, businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans and people with disabilities are especially encouraged to participate.