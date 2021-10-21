Epic Systems touts diversity initiatives in response to leaked recording

Epic Systems Corp. responded Wednesday to a leaked recording of an executive, who discouraged workplace political activism during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020, by touting the company’s progress in creating diversity initiatives.
In the minute-long clip, which is devoid of any context like who company president Carl Dvorak was speaking to or what else was said, Dvorak says the goal of the diversity council the company had recently created was not to be “lobbyists” for change, but “to expunge that from the workplace, refocus people to go to their community efforts, around those topics, those issues.”
“It’s OK to have passions, but not here,” Dvorak says in the recording, which was first posted to online community Reddit on Monday. “This isn’t a platform to fight for your social cause ... not the platform to fight for any cause, really, other than the cause of we come together and work.”
“There’s just a moment where you have to say work is work,” Dvorak says. “Personal life is personal life. You ought to say no to a whole bunch of stuff that’s happening right now because some of it’s good and interesting and appropriate for your personal endeavors. It’s not part of our endeavor here.”
In a rare acknowledgement of internal company discussions, Epic said in a statement Tuesday that the conversation with Dvorak took place in the summer of 2020 — when Epic leadership met with the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council to determine the group’s charter.
It came amid nationwide and local protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
“That summer was obviously a difficult, high-tension time for our country, and one of the meeting’s initiatives was to discuss the Council’s role in helping our staff,” Epic public relations director Barb Hernandez said. “The audio clip reflects a small part of a larger discussion around preventing bullying and harassment at Epic, and it captures only some of Carl’s point that bullying is never the right thing to do.”
“The discussion had to do with one of our staff being bullied because she was married to a police officer,” Hernandez added in a separate email. “That sort of behavior is uncommon at Epic and Carl wanted to make sure it was stopped.”
Dvorak’s communications with employees previously drew attention in June 2020.
That’s when the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported he sent an email exclusively to workgroups for employees of color urging them not to participate in a “virtual walkout” as part of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
In the emails Dvorak wrote, “We are on your side opposing racism and brutality” and “keep in mind that we are a good company.”
He also urged staffers to “remember that many law enforcement officers are good people who put their own lives on the line daily to help others,” the newspaper reported.
Jesse McCormick, a member of Epic’s project management team and leader of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, defended the company’s progress on diversity issues in a Wednesday interview with the Wisconsin State Journal.
Her “overall takeaway” from last summer’s meeting was that leadership was “excited” to “move forward with equity and inclusion,” McCormick said.
In March, the State Journal reported that several employees at Epic, Dane County’s largest private employer, said the company had quashed their efforts to create a more welcoming workplace for people of color.
The story noted that while Epic created a diversity council, members still worked full time at their regular jobs managing projects and creating software.
Employees said their efforts to make their workplace more welcoming went unsupported by management.
“There was always this sense that it’s not important,” former Epic employee Emily Kwan told the newspaper after she was fired in fall 2020.
McCormick said she can’t speak to employees’ individual experiences, but she pointed to some of the progress Epic has made in shaping its diversity goals since the State Journal’s March report.
In April, the council drafted a series of principles aimed at upholding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The one-page document outlines six core values the company would uphold and provides information about classes and employee resource groups the company offers. The values include statements such as “Treat all people with dignity and respect” and “Diversity, equity and inclusion is a journey; examine your beliefs and assumptions and embrace a continuous learning mindset.”
McCormick noted Epic just completed its annual charitable giving program, which allows employees to select nonprofits to receive donations from the company.
This year’s list of recipients includes the Urban League of Greater Madison and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, as well as eight other groups, McCormick said. Donation amounts were not disclosed.
Epic offers four classes that teach how to manage a diverse team, how to practice diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and how the issue is handled at Epic.
Some classes have mandatory attendance for new staff members and others are capped at 25 participants. One has a waiting list of 84 people, McCormick said.
“We are absolutely expecting all staff to participate in this material,” McCormick said.