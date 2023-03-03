Epic Systems Corp. is building two new office buildings as it looks to grow its workforce by 10% in 2023.
One of our favorite things about the holiday season is all the snacks. Between the traditional meals, it's more than acceptable to absentmindedly nibble on candy, cheese, fruit and nuts. Nutkrack, candied, lightly salted pecans created by chef Eric Rupert, are made for exactly these moments. Rupert is also the executive chef at Epic Systems and has been making candied pecans for friends for over a decade. Now they're available to anyone, toasted and packaged at his little shop on Atwood Avenue. This week on podcast, Lindsay and Chris talk with Rupert about how the pandemic has affected his business, where those petite pecans come from and why they're so compulsively snackable. Give a listen!
The two new buildings, named Creatures and Guilds, will become the sixth and seventh buildings on the Wizards Academy cluster at the Verona-based medical software company. The buildings, which will bring an additional 60,000 square feet of space and 700 private offices, are expected to open in 2024.
The Guilds building looks almost as if it were plucked out of the Harry Potter wizarding world, as the exterior design shows four distinct “houses” through different colors of stone, clay tiles and accents such as wood and metal panels. The theme for Creatures will evoke the sense that the building is home for magical creatures under its clay-tile barn roof with a “cottage” for the caretaker. A pond shaped like a witch’s hat is planned between them.
Creatures, one of Epic's two planned buildings, will bring a barn-style aesthetic to the Wizards Academy cluster. It and a new Guilds building will add 60,000 square feet of office space to the campus.
CUNINGHAM
The new square footage will support an additional 1,700 employees that the health records giant plans to hire in the next year, Epic spokesperson Anna McCann said. Epic has 11,600 employees as of February.
How the buildings look inside — and the details contributing to the magic that could make people forget they’re at a software company — is a work in progress, said Jim Schumacher, Epic senior director of facilities. The interior of the buildings is planned for office and conference spaces.
“The floor plans are being completed right now; the interior designers are just starting,” he said. “What’s it going to feel like, what’s it going to look like, those will evolve over the next year.”
Epic has anticipated the expansion of the Wizards cluster since it was first built in 2015 and 2016 as business needs continue to grow, Schumacher said. Epic has been expanding its footprint in Verona on a near-constant basis since 2003 and only took a short break in 2018 as it fine-tuned designs for its most recent seven-building Storybook cluster.
Epic opened its latest building, Castaway, in late January. Located in the Storybook campus, the shipwreck-themed building is surrounded by a moat and accessible via bridges or underground tunnels.
Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said it’s great that Epic is again expanding and adding employees, but it will require the city to grow alongside it, keeping housing attainable so that Epic employees can live in Verona, not just work there.
Photos: Epic Systems over the years
Epic Systems over the years
An aerial view of Epic System Corp.'s 1,100-acre campus in Verona includes the curved Voyager Hall and adjacent Epicenter that make up the Learning Campus on the far left, the newest Storybook campus on the upper right, the Wizards Academy campus at the top, the Prairie and Central Park campuses in the center, and the Farm Campus at center left, mirroring the working farm buildings on the property, at lower left.
TIMOTHY HUGHES PHOTOGRAPHICS
Epic Systems over the years
This is the computer that held the first records for the company, founded in 1979, that became Epic Systems Corp. Founder Judy Faulkner was the sole full-time employee.
EPIC SYSTEMS CORP.
Epic Systems over the years
In the 1990s, Epic occupied the former Odana School building, 5301 Tokay Blvd., and ran out of space as the company grew. This 1997 photo shows construction of a $10 million addition, rising behind Westgate Mall.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Foundations are poured for the first buildings at Epic Systems Corp.'s campus in Verona, in this photo from 2004. At the time, the company was planning for six office buildings to hold 1,200 employees. Today, employment at the electronic health records company is just under 10,000.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
A view from one prairie-style building to another, in this photo of the Epic Systems Corp. campus in Verona in 2006.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Epic's red, curved Voyager Hall, part of the Learning Campus -- shown in this 2007 photo -- is a landmark for the sprawling campus in Verona.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Ever wish you could leave your office behind and retreat to the haven of a cozy tree house? This one at Epic Systems is made of scraps and leftovers from Campus 1 construction. A cowbell chimes as employees step across the wooden suspension bridge. But inside, there are electric lights and plenty of sockets to plug in laptop computers.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Epic Systems Corp.'s Verona headquarters includes several sets of buildings designed with different themes, including its Farm Campus.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
In keeping with the theme of Epic’s Farm Campus, a sitting area in one of the office buildings is decorated to look like a farm field with Holsteins grazing nearby.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Epic's Verona campus is known for its colorful, unusual artwork, such as this wooden sculpture meant to express joy.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Epic's whimsical artwork includes sculptures such as this, scattered around the campus and throughout the buildings of its Verona campus.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Epic's Kings Cross building is the culinary center of the company's Wizards Academy buildings.
EPIC SYSTEMS CORP.
Epic Systems over the years
Epic Systems bought the 1927 carousel from Ella's Deli on East Washington Avenue along with many of the circus-related toys that entertained diners at the East Side restaurant.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Workers with JP Cullen work to disassemble the carousel outside the former Ella's Deli in 2018. The carousel, purchased by Epic Systems Corp., has been put back together and is available to see on tours of Epic's Verona campus.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Epic Systems Corp. founder and CEO Judy Faulkner
HIMSS MEDIA
Epic Systems over the years
Construction on the EPIC campus in Verona.photo by David Sandell (PUBLISHED 7/29/04) Epic Systems' $100 million-plus campus is taking shape on a 345 acre site on the west side of Verona, helping spur the rapid growth in "Hometown USA."
DAVID SANDELL
Epic Systems over the years
Epic Systems Corporation, Madison, Wis., Thursday, June 5, 2003, develops software for health care. They're big and they're moving to Verona, Wis. as suggested in this campus look. WSJphoto/Joseph W. Jackson III (PUBLISHED 6/8/03) This model shows plans for Epic System Corp.'s $100 million campus designed by the Cuningham Group and Associates, Minneapolis, architect for the addition on Epic's current building and Zimmer Gunsul Frasca Partnership, Seattle, whose projects include part of the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Wash. Each office building would house no more than about 300 employees. A planned treehouse is not shown.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III
Epic Systems over the years
For feature on Epic Systems, located in Verona. photo by Mike DeVries PUBLISHED 3-25-09 NO CAPTION
MIKE DEVRIES
Epic Systems over the years
A massive hole in the ground is one sign of the progress on Epic's Campus 2. Photographed Wednesday, April 23, 2008, at Epic Systems in Verona, Wis. Construction continues on "campus 2". WSJ/John Maniaci (Published caption 4/27/08) This huge hole will become a four-story, underground parking ramp for Epic Systems Corp., the first structure of its Campus 2, as the electronic medical records company continues to expand its Verona headquarters. Four more office buildings are also part of the project.
JOHN MANIACI
Epic Systems over the years
Colorful park benches encourage larger groups of employees to sit together in the cafeteria. Photographed Wednesday, April 23, 2008, at Epic Systems in Verona, Wis. Construction continues on "campus 2". WSJ/John Maniaci (Published caption 4/27/08) Brightly colored picnic tables beckon to diners at Epic Systems' big employee cafeteria, which features different entrees, soups, sandwiches and desserts every day, prepared from scratch by a staff of 50. The picnic tables are a way to "get people together and build a neighborhood," says Brian E. Miller, who shares executive chef duties with Mark Hale.
JOHN MANIACI
Epic Systems over the years
A waterfall greets employees as they move across the Epic land. Photographed Wednesday, April 23, 2008, at Epic Systems in Verona, Wis. Construction continues on "campus 2". WSJ/John Maniaci (Published caption 4/27/08) A pond and waterfall outside the company cafeteria provide a peaceful harbor for Epic employees.
JOHN MANIACI
Epic Systems over the years
An old-fashioned treehouse is set in the middle of the modern Epic land. Photographed Wednesday, April 23, 2008, at Epic Systems in Verona, Wis. Construction continues on "campus 2". WSJ/John Maniaci (Published caption 4/27/08) From the company's rustic tree house in the woods, Epic employees have a view of the first set of tidy, low-slung office buildings that will soon be joined by a similar set, under construction now. The Verona medical records technology company has grown to 3,000 employees, up from about 900, five years ago.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Giant cranes mark the site of Campus 2. Photographed Wednesday, April 23, 2008, at Epic Systems in Verona, Wis. Construction continues on "campus 2". WSJ/John Maniaci (Published caption 6/28/08) Cranes mark the site of Campus 2 in April, an expansion by Epic Systems under the direction of contractor J.P. Cullen & Sons Inc.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Aerial view of newly constructed building on Epic Systems campus in Verona. photo by Mike DeVries (Published 9/19/07) Epic System Corp.'s new learning center, with its giant "Epicenter" theater, welcomed for the first time clients gathering this week for the firm's annual Users Group Meeting. The snaking learning center is part of the company's growing Verona headquarters. PUBLISHED CAPTION 10-22-08 Epic Systems, Verona. Estimated value: $45 million (phase one) TIF assistance: $18 million.
MIKE DEVRIES, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
Epic System campus, Verona, Wis., November 3, 2006. Joseph W. Jackson III - State Journal (PUBLISHED 11/12/06) Glass-enclosed walkways connect the first six buildings of Epic's new campus at 1979 Milky Way, Verona.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Epic Systems over the years
The Epic Systems campus in Verona is one of the area's largest employers and a leader in the Madison region's booming tech economy.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Epic Systems over the years
The Epic Systems campus in Verona is one of the area's largest employers and a leader in the Madison region's booming tech economy. A new study finds the area is a national leader in the growth of technology jobs.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Epic Systems over the years
The Epic Systems campus in Verona, Wis.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.