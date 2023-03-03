Epic Systems Corp. is building two new office buildings as it looks to grow its workforce by 10% in 2023.

The two new buildings, named Creatures and Guilds, will become the sixth and seventh buildings on the Wizards Academy cluster at the Verona-based medical software company. The buildings, which will bring an additional 60,000 square feet of space and 700 private offices, are expected to open in 2024.

The Guilds building looks almost as if it were plucked out of the Harry Potter wizarding world, as the exterior design shows four distinct “houses” through different colors of stone, clay tiles and accents such as wood and metal panels. The theme for Creatures will evoke the sense that the building is home for magical creatures under its clay-tile barn roof with a “cottage” for the caretaker. A pond shaped like a witch’s hat is planned between them.

The new square footage will support an additional 1,700 employees that the health records giant plans to hire in the next year, Epic spokesperson Anna McCann said. Epic has 11,600 employees as of February.

How the buildings look inside — and the details contributing to the magic that could make people forget they’re at a software company — is a work in progress, said Jim Schumacher, Epic senior director of facilities. The interior of the buildings is planned for office and conference spaces.

“The floor plans are being completed right now; the interior designers are just starting,” he said. “What’s it going to feel like, what’s it going to look like, those will evolve over the next year.”

Epic has anticipated the expansion of the Wizards cluster since it was first built in 2015 and 2016 as business needs continue to grow, Schumacher said. Epic has been expanding its footprint in Verona on a near-constant basis since 2003 and only took a short break in 2018 as it fine-tuned designs for its most recent seven-building Storybook cluster.

Epic opened its latest building, Castaway, in late January. Located in the Storybook campus, the shipwreck-themed building is surrounded by a moat and accessible via bridges or underground tunnels.

Verona Mayor Luke Diaz said it’s great that Epic is again expanding and adding employees, but it will require the city to grow alongside it, keeping housing attainable so that Epic employees can live in Verona, not just work there.

