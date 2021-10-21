Epic Systems researchers find 1 in 5 seniors takes a medication they likely shouldn't

It’s no secret: As Americans age, their medication lists tend to lengthen, with small herds of pill bottles appearing on kitchen tables and nightstands. What’s less visible is the way certain prescription and over-the-counter medicines work differently in those over 65, posing distinct risks. For 30 years, doctors have been warned to generally avoid prescribing such drugs to seniors.
Now, a study by health researchers at Verona-based Epic Systems offers further evidence that seniors are regularly receiving such medications anyway. The study, published by the Epic Health Research Network (EHRN) on Oct. 8, found that one in five seniors is prescribed a medication from a list that seniors should usually avoid.
Originally created in 1991 by geriatrician Mark H. Beers and a panel of experts, the Beers Criteria for Potentially Inappropriate Medication Use in Older Adults is designed to make doctors, nurses and pharmacists aware of likely problematic side effects for patients 65 and older. Today, the “Beers list” is maintained and updated by the American Geriatric Society, and it’s used by healthcare professionals around the world.
Before prescribing a medication from the list, doctors are encouraged to weigh the potential benefits against the risks — which can range from confusion to heart failure — and prescribe alternatives when possible. But previous studies had found that, despite warnings, such medications were still being prescribed to seniors.
The new study offers a wider view of the issue, said Dr. Chris Mast, a physician on Epic’s clinical informatics team and one of the authors of the study. While prior studies have generally looked at patients in just one health care system — say, one set of clinics — the Epic researchers analyzed data from the medical records of 11.6 million patients aged 65 or older, from health care providers throughout the U.S.
“We weren't expecting huge surprises. What we were expecting was being able to demonstrate that this is still an issue across the country,” Mast said.
The data came from Epic’s Cosmos database, which includes data from patients at 832 hospitals and 13,421 clinics in all 50 states. Without the Cosmos database, Mast said, the idea of studying data for millions of patients would have been “almost outside the realm of possibility.”
The study found that, between 2018 and 2020, one in five of the patients analyzed — around 2.4 million seniors — were prescribed medications that the Beers list indicates should always be avoided for seniors.
“A patient being on one of these meds does not necessarily mean it’s incorrect,” said Tom Elliott, a pharmacist on Epic’s clinical informatics team who served on the second independent team studying the data.
“This isn't a hard and fast rule. They are guidelines,” Elliott said, noting that every patient is different. “But it is something that you can reference at the time of ordering, or as you continually monitor a patient's therapy to see if there is an opportunity to use a different agent, or to not use that agent in the first place.”
The researchers only did not study the use of medications that the Beers list says may be problematic only in some cases, for example when a senior has a common health problem or is already taking certain other medications. They also excluded medications administered during hospital stays, doctor’s visits, hospice or palliative care.
Sometimes, Mast said, a senior taking a Beers list medication will experience side effects and then start taking one or more additional medications to treat those side effects, increasing their total number of chronic medications. According to the American Geriatric Society, 40% of people 65 and older take five to nine medications and 18% take 10 or more.
“It can be a cycle, and it's a very difficult thing to parse out. It takes time to winnow those medications down,” Mast said, recalling his years as a practicing physician. “As I was looking at those conditions and looking at those meds (in the study), I said, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember how this can happen.’”
Mast hopes the study will remind health care providers, seniors and their families to continually review their list of medications, understand what each is for, and consider alternatives for any that are on the Beers list.
The lengthy Beers list — which currently includes about 100 medications — can be unwieldy, he said, but the study identified four types of medications from the Beers list that were prescribed to seniors most often:
Anticholinergics, such as promethazine, meclizine, and hydroxyzine: Anticholinergic medications block the action of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. They are used to treat conditions like urinary incontinence, Parkinson’s disease and cardiovascular disease. Of the seniors studied, 8.4% were prescribed an anticholinergic medication from the Beers list.
Pain medications, such as cyclobenzaprine, methocarbamol, and ketorolac: Of the seniors studied, 7% were prescribed a pain medication from the Beers list.
Central nervous system (CNS) medications, such as zolpidem, amitriptyline, and paroxetine: This category can include medications for insomnia, depression and anxiety, among other things. Of the seniors studied, 4.2% were prescribed a central nervous system medication from the Beers list.
Endocrine medications, such as chlorpropamide and megestrol: This category includes medications that regulate hormones, such as diabetes drugs. Of the seniors studied, 0.6% were prescribed an endocrine medication from the Beers list.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.