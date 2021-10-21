Epic Systems researchers find 1 in 5 seniors takes a medication they likely shouldn't

“A patient being on one of these meds does not necessarily mean it’s incorrect,” said Tom Elliott, a pharmacist on Epic’s clinical informatics team who served on the second independent team studying the data.

“This isn't a hard and fast rule. They are guidelines,” Elliott said, noting that every patient is different. “But it is something that you can reference at the time of ordering, or as you continually monitor a patient's therapy to see if there is an opportunity to use a different agent, or to not use that agent in the first place.”

The researchers only did not study the use of medications that the Beers list says may be problematic only in some cases, for example when a senior has a common health problem or is already taking certain other medications. They also excluded medications administered during hospital stays, doctor’s visits, hospice or palliative care.

Sometimes, Mast said, a senior taking a Beers list medication will experience side effects and then start taking one or more additional medications to treat those side effects, increasing their total number of chronic medications. According to the American Geriatric Society, 40% of people 65 and older take five to nine medications and 18% take 10 or more.