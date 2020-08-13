Epic Systems rescinds requirement for employees to return to office until 2021

Epic Systems will now allow employees to work from home through at least the end of the year, according to an email sent to employees late Wednesday night, reversing a previous mandate that workers should return to the office beginning this week despite the continued spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Dane County.
In the email, which was obtained by the State Journal, CEO Judy Faulkner told employees that they may still come to campus and use a private office, but it is no longer a requirement.
"The coming months will continue to be a critical time for our customers," Faulkner wrote in the email. "We have go-lives being supported virtually from campus and we are embarking on many new development projects. Some of you might need to be on campus to support these activities, and we’ve made our campus one of the safest places to be."
Epic will also monitor the number of people on its campus in Verona -- which is typically the workplace of nearly 10,000 employees -- and limit use if needed, Faulkner wrote.
"We believe that in person collaboration is important, and we look forward to a time when we can all be together again in person," Faulkner wrote.
Epic had planned to call employees back to the office in phases starting this week with the final phase coming back to the campus at the end of September. Epic employees, who all spoke on the condition that their names not be printed for fear of retaliation, decried that decision, saying it threatened the safety of the community because the virus could spread between workers.
The county's health department, Public Health Madison and Dane County, wrote a letter to Epic leadership last week asking for information on why they believed it necessary to call employees, who had been working from home, back to the office.
In the letter, Public Health questioned whether Epic was facilitating remote work "to the greatest extent possible," which is mandated in the department's July public health order.
Epic leadership then delayed its plan, allowing the first phase of employees to work from home if they notified the human resources department, according to an email sent to employees Saturday night. The intent was for Epic to seek clarification on the public health order.
Epic representative could not be reached immediately for comment.
This report will be updated.
