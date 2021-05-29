Epic Systems requiring workers to return to office July 19, resuming in-person customer meeting

With the county’s COVID-19 restrictions ending next week, Dresen said most workers are ready to come back. “I think a lot of our employees are very excited to return to campus,” she said.

Asked if some employees might resist, given that fewer than half have returned voluntarily, she said, “It’s hard to know. It’s certainly possible. Our plan has been thoughtful. I think we’ll work with staff to make their transition a good one.”

The company set July 19 as the initial timeline because administrators had said they would give employees four weeks’ notice and didn’t see the need to make people return sooner, she said.

In-person attendees at the Users Group Meeting will need to attest that they’re fully vaccinated, which is appropriate because “they’re health care leaders and take their health status very seriously,” Dresen said.

The meeting, one of several yearly boosts to the Madison-area economy that have been gone since the pandemic began in early 2020, will signal a key new start, she said.

“It’s really important for our customers to have an opportunity to get together and learn from each other,” she said.

