Epic Systems loosens mandates on employees returning to work

Employees with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 could ask for a meeting with the human resources department for an extension to work from home until Nov. 2.

Epic employees this week decried the company's decision to require workers return to the office. Dozens of employees spoke to news media, including the State Journal, to air frustration and dismay that leaders within the company would not delay the return to campus, even with high case numbers in Dane County.

Employees were told in an email sent Saturday night that they would not be required to return to work if they are not comfortable returning while Epic waits for further guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

"If you are in phase one (of the return plan) and do not feel that your personal circumstances or concerns allow you to return to campus, you are no longer required to do so," Epic leadership wrote in the email obtained by the State Journal.

Employees who do not come into the office are required to notify the human resources department by Wednesday that they are still working from home, according to the email.

The decision comes after Public Health Madison and Dane County wrote to Epic with concerns about noncompliance.