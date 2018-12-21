The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs appears poised to scrap a contract worth more than $600 million for Epic Systems Corp., of Verona, and its partner, Leidos, of Reston, Virginia, to provide a software overhaul aimed at getting quicker medical care to military veterans, according to a letter from a key congressman.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from northeastern Indiana, wrote a letter to VA acting deputy secretary James Byrne on Dec. 14 that says he has been led to believe the agency either already has purchased or has promised to buy an appointment scheduling software package from Cerner Corp., of Kansas City -- Epic's main competitor -- even though a pilot run of the Epic/Leidos system is said to be working well at VA clinics in Columbus, Ohio.
"While all available information indicates VA's pilot of the Epic Cadence scheduling system in Columbus, Ohio has been successful, my understanding based on testimony from and conversations with Department leaders is that VA's preference is to implement the Cerner Millennium scheduling package, because it has either already been purchased or a commitment has been made to purchase it," wrote Banks, who is chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.
Banks said Veterans Affairs officials seem to have done their best to doom the Epic/Leidos program.
"It is extremely frustrating that previous VA leaders awarded the Medical Appointment Scheduling System (MASS) contract in 2015 to deploy Epic Cadence but stopped and started it repeatedly, at one point announcing that a resource-based scheduling system was unnecessary and VSE (the VA's old system) was sufficient," Banks wrote.
Banks' letter was issued in a news release, reported by Politico on Dec. 19.
The MASS contract was valued at $624 million over five years. After delays in giving Epic and Leidos the go-ahead to develop the system, an earlier plan to test it in Boise, Idaho, and VA experiments with its own antiquated system, Epic and Leidos got the green light in 2017.
Their pilot program began operating in Columbus in April and won praise from Columbus VA group practice manager Joanne Kusko who told the Wisconsin State Journal in June the system makes it easier to schedule appointments for the 43,000 patients served by that unit.
"The schedulers love it," Kusko said, at the time.
Leidos vice president for veterans health Will Johnson said in June he had told the VA the two partners could expand to a national deployment in two years, for less than $350 million.
Cerner, though, had won a 10-year, $4.3 billion contract along with Leidos to update the Defense Department's electronic health records system -- a deal that Epic had vied for -- in 2015. Then in May 2018, with no competitive bidding offered, Cerner received a whopping 10-year, $10 billion contract to revamp the VA's electronic medical records systems for all veterans.
A Cerner spokeswoman, Misti Preston, declined to confirm or deny Banks' comments about the MASS program on Friday.
"We don’t have any info to offer at this time," Preston said.
Epic spokeswoman Ashley Gibson said as far as Epic knows, no final decision has been made yet on which scheduling system will be implemented.
Requests for comments from Banks' office, the VA and Leidos received no reply on Friday.
Banks has asked for a quick decision, as well as figures on how much Cerner's Millennium package costs and how much it would cost to expand the Epic/Leidos package.
Whichever system is chosen, Banks said, he would like the VA to keep the Epic Cadence package operating in Columbus "over the medium term. Time and money have already been invested to implement it, and by all accounts, it is functioning well," he wrote.