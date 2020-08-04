You are the owner of this article.
Epic Systems employees decry CEO's decision to call workers back to the office
The campus of Epic.

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Epic Systems employees decried Tuesday the Verona-based company's decision to call workers back to the office while the COVID-19 pandemic still rages, claiming that CEO Judy Faulkner is ignoring advice from public health officials.

Most of Epic's nearly 10,000 employees will be required to return to the health software company's campus by Sept. 21, according to the statement made in conjunction with the Industrial Workers of the World labor union and released to public officials and news media.

The statement claims that Faulkner and the company believe that "a culture of chance encounters in the hallways is more important than the untold deaths that will occur both indirectly by spread through the broader community and directly from forcing workers into close quarters when they don’t need to be."

The employees called on Epic to allow workers to continue to work from home through at least the end of the year. They cited an order from Public Health Madison Dane County that businesses should facilitate remote work "to the greatest extent possible."

This report will be updated. 

