Epic Systems employees battle management for more diversity and equity initiatives

Kwan, who was a salaried employee and didn’t make overtime pay, said her workload on disparities increased over the summer along with the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and national focus on racial disparities. She would work about 30 to 35 hours per week with her assigned customers and another 15 on workgroup projects.

Without warning, she said she was told to step down from the workgroup at the end of August. Some colleagues wrote emails to her bosses about the importance of her role on the workgroup, but the managers said she needed to refocus on the work she was hired to do and improve her performance.

In the first week of October, slightly more than a month after being taken off the workgroup, she was told she was being fired but she could pick an end date. Her last day with Epic was Jan. 6.

Kwan felt she excelled in her role in the workgroup, and emails from colleagues to managers showed they agreed, but she also admitted that her communication with clients wasn’t meeting expectations.

Kwan said she wishes Epic would have eased her client work — which she said the company has done for other employees — and supported her work to make the company’s software more equitable for all clients.