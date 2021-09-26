Epic Systems develops tech to verify COVID-19 vaccine status, test results

“We’ve had to turn away very few people,” Gruenewald said of vaccine requirement compliance.

Building confidence

Having this technology available keeps people safe and creates confidence, said Mark Huth, Group Health Cooperative president and CEO.

Group Health is able to access QR codes for patients but does not yet use the application that scans them.

Regardless, the health care organization checks for status. And if they find out a patient has not yet received a shot, it’s a routine part of Group Health’s workflow to offer and encourage it, Huth said.

“(Vaccinations) are the best option for keeping people safe,” Huth said of why people should consider getting a COVID-19 shot. “Even though vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective … even if (immunity) does wane a little bit … what we tend to see is even people who have breakthrough infections … the severity of their symptoms tends to be much less than in unvaccinated individuals.”

A new normal