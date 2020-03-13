You are the owner of this article.
Epic Systems cancels spring XGM conference that draws thousands
Epic Systems Corp. cancelled its Experts Group Meeting (XGM) conference amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Epic Systems Corp. announced Friday it is cancelling its Experts Group Meeting (XGM) conference, which was scheduled to run from April 27 to May 8.

The XGM conference, which brought about 9,000 guests to Epic's campus in Verona last year,  is one of three major events the company holds each year. 

"After careful consideration and discussion with many, we have decided to cancel Experts Group Meeting (XGM) 2020," spokeswoman Barb Hernandez said. "Although this was a difficult decision, we believe it's the best option to keep our staff, customers, and communities healthy."

Epic notified customers and sponsors Friday morning that the event was canceled.

Epic also holds annual Users Group Meetings (UGM), which brought about 11,000 people to its campus in September, and the Un-Users Group Meeting, where employees of hospitals and organizations that don't use Epic can learn take a crash course in the software. 

