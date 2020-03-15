Electric bikes supercharge BCycle program; ridership doubled in 2019 with electrified fleet

“If a city provided a service like this ourselves, it’s going to cost much more,” Tao said. “It’s lucky for us to have a local partner willing to invest.”

While BCycle remains dependent on support from Trek, Ramaker said it’s a mutually-beneficial relationship for the bike manufacturer.

“One of Trek’s corporate objectives is to change the world by getting more people on bikes,” she said. “What better way to do that than to put 300 of them around the city, make it really easy to get on one, right? It removes so many barriers that would be difficult for a bike shop.”

While transportation infrastructure — a seat on the bus, a parking stall — has long been shared, the idea of shared-used vehicles is relatively new, largely enabled by technology like smart phone apps and computer software to manage transactions, said James Longhurst, a transportation historian at UW-La Crosse.

Bike share systems and e-bikes are part of what he calls a “Cambrian explosion” in urban mobility where everything from ride hailing services to electric scooters are competing with privately owned cars.