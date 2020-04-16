Edible Madison magazine now homegrown

After 10 years in operation, the founder of Edible Madison has sold the magazine to two Madison women: a restaurateur and the owner of a design firm.

Jamie Lamonde, who is also the magazine's editor and publisher, sold it to Christy McKenzie, founder of Pasture and Plenty, a restaurant and meal-kit service on Madison's Near West Side, and Kristin "Cricket" Redman, majority owner of Cricket Design Works.

The new owners formed Forager Publishing to publish Edible Madison, which Lamonde said will remain part of the Edible Communities network of more than 80 culinary regions in North America.

Lamonde said she "began considering a personal transition" a few years ago after seven years of publishing. She liked the idea of giving the magazine a "fresh perspective and new energy to carry forth the mission even further."

She wasn't officially pursuing a sale at the time, she said, and only discovered that McKenzie was interested while talking to her a couple of years ago about the local food system and their shared passion for supporting it.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.