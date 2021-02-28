Ebony set for digital relaunch Monday under new owner, former Bucks star Junior Bridgeman

Ebony, the Chicago-born magazine that served as the voice of Black America for more than 75 years, is set for a digital rebirth Monday under new owners.

Bought out of bankruptcy for $14 million in December by Louisville-based Bridgeman Sports and Media, a company owned by retired Milwaukee Bucks star Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman, Ebony will relaunch with a startup mentality, a lean operation and lofty aspirations. The storied publication's print format and its Chicago roots will be relegated to the past.

"We're going to ask for grace, because we did this quickly," said Michele Ghee, 54, a media veteran who was named CEO of Ebony in January. "But we are in a rush to show that we have great intentions."

A countdown clock on the website, ebony.com, highlights the March 1 relaunch. Ghee said Ebony will offer a new look as part of a plan to reclaim its cultural influence. That mission will fall on Ghee and a staff of about seven full-time employees scattered across the country.

Ghee said the website will be updated daily and entirely ad-supported, with no plans to charge for digital subscriptions. A handful of freelance writers will provide the editorial content. There are no plans to return Ebony to print.