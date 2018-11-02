EatStreet is expanding its meal-ordering and delivery service to more Wisconsin cities, adding 300 jobs statewide over the next couple of months.
EatStreet currently operates in Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Appleton. Over the next couple of weeks, Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Brookfield will join the list.
Most of the new jobs will be delivery drivers. Until this week, only Madison, Milwaukee and Oshkosh offered EatStreet meal delivery in Wisconsin, but the service is being expanded to all the Wisconsin cities on EatStreet's list.
Ten to 20 of the new jobs will be in Madison, where EatStreet is based and houses about 150 of its soon-to-number 1,500 employees, spokesman Jake Miller said.
By the end of 2018, privately owned EatStreet's mobile and online meal ordering website and app will be active in 271 cities nationwide, and delivery will be available in 20 of those cities. More than 15,000 restaurants are accessible through EatStreet, and 1.8 million people use the service.
The company recently raised another $6.1 million, bringing the total capital from investors to $44.6 million since EatStreet was founded in 2010. The company has not disclosed revenue.
EatStreet is coupling its Wisconsin expansion with a philanthropic move, donating a total of $20,000 cash to food pantries in the Wisconsin cities where it operates. The Goodman Community Center's Fritz Food Pantry in Madison is one of the recipients.