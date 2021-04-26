EatStreet doubles drivers, adds 200 restaurants in Madison amid pandemic

Howell was one of more than 200 drivers the company hired during the pandemic. He had previously worked for ride-hailing services, including Uber and Lyft. But as the pandemic began to take hold, he was no longer comfortable driving with strangers in his car.

“For me, the no-contact was one of the biggest things,” Howell said. “They (customers) didn’t want to see you; you didn’t want to see them. You could knock on the door, I would text them a photograph of where it was and send them a message, ‘Order’s at the front door. Have a nice day.’”

At Parthenon Gyros, 316 State St., delivery orders jumped from about 15% of orders to about 40% at the beginning of the pandemic, owner Erin Vranas said.

Parthenon started working with EatStreet about four years ago, Vranas said. The arrangement allows the restaurant to serve more people without the logistics hassles of managing drivers and finding places for them to park in a crowded Downtown.

“It’s really nice that third-party drivers can just pull up out back, put their flashers on, run inside for 30 seconds, run out with their food, and they don’t have to worry about parking,” Vranas said. “It’s really nice for Downtown to be able to take advantage of these services.”