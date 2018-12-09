Longtime employee Dave Sachs had a simple answer to explain why Block Cleaners was so successful during its impressive 99-year run that ended Saturday.
“Not much has changed,” Sachs said as he shrugged his shoulders. “I’ve worked there 40 years and others have worked here longer than me.”
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood business was still busy because its loyal and longtime customers — including 23 hotels — have been spoiled by their old-fashioned service that includes quality cleaning of everything from shirts to drapes as well as pickup and delivery service.
“We’re in the middle of the city, we clean everything and we’re good at it,” Sachs said. “That will be missed.”
Owner Jim Friedl says he is closing the business because he got an excellent offer to sell the building — it covers three building sites — to building manager Peder Moren. Plus, Friedl’s bad knees are making it difficult for him to spend much time there, he said.
“I’m a little scared, to be honest with you,” Friedl said. “I want to make sure it’s right for the customers and right for the (employees).”
Block Cleaners opened in 1919 on State Street and moved to its present location at 2017 Winnebago St. after Friedl’s father, Clement, bought it in 1921, according to Friedl. “Mr. Block’s girlfriend was an equestrian, joined the Ringling Brothers in Baraboo and moved up there. So Mr. Block sold the business to my father because he wanted to move up to Baraboo to be with her,” Friedl said.
The one-story building lacks windows and has low ceilings, some that are in need of repair. It includes some interesting relics like a non-mechanical elevator —with parts well over 100 years old — that transports laundry to and from washing machines in the basement.
When it first opened on Winnebago Street, it was located in the piece of the present building closest to the alley. It grew to its present size in 1955 with the completion of the final addition that was built on the site of an old flower shop, Friedl said.
Every inch of space was being used for the multi-faceted cleaning business that is second only to Klinke Cleaners for customer traffic on the East Side, according to Friedl. Block was still sending employees to customers’ homes to take down drapes and then sent them back to re-hang them after they were cleaned. They also cleaned bed and table linens and other household items, laundered countless shirts and did alterations.
“We’ve kept people’s lives in order,” Sachs said.
Friedl, who says he’s turning 80 later this month, started working there when he was 12. His brother, Bill, and three sisters, Marcia, Bonnie and Elaine, also were involved in the operation at some point but they have since died. Friedl said he talked his daughter, Cindy (Harris), and his son, Ted, out of getting into the business years ago. “I told them it was too hot. They didn’t disagree,” he said.
His nephew, Dave Eber, is the only other member of his family working there and runs the business.
Eber, 48, says he declined Friedl’s offer to sell him the business before Friedl accepted the offer to sell the site. After starting working there when he was 15, taking some time off to chase other ventures before returning a few years ago, Eber said it is time to move on.
“This business kind of gets in your blood,” he said. “After it closes I’m going to go on vacation and clear my head. Maybe I’ll eventually get a part-time job just to get out of the house.”
Eber says the lack of family working in the business doesn’t mean it stopped being a family business. He said Sachs and Bea Helmke, a manager who has worked for Block Cleaners for 55 years, are family. And so are the customers.
“They’ve been so loyal and they are wonderful people,” Eber said. “We’ll be sad not to see all them anymore.”
Eber recalled how he found $875 in the pocket of some pants he was about to clean for a Madison hotel guest about 15 or 20 years ago. “I returned the money and the guest gave me a $100 tip because he was so grateful. He thought he had lost all the money,” Eber said.
About half of Block’s business involved dry cleaning for guests of Madison area hotels that include the AC Hotel by Marriott, the Concourse, Edgewater, Hyatt, Doubletree and Hilton in the Downtown area as well as hotels on the Far East Side and South Side, according to Eber. “Other cleaners will pick up the slack, but I’ll be anxious to see if they’ll pick up and deliver like we did,” he said.