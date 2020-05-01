EAA cancels AirVenture in Oshkosh for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

One of the state's biggest events is the latest victim of COVID-19.
The Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh announced Friday that AirVenture, its annual convention that draws 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 visitors from around the world, will not be held this summer.
“We looked at every possibility over the past six weeks as to how EAA could move forward with AirVenture this year, because it is such an important reunion for the aviation community,” said Jack J. Pelton, the EAA's CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1. The reopening of the state also has no specific dates, creating uncertainty about mass gatherings in July. Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all who would attend – and all the varying guidelines between states and countries from where our participants arrive – along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year.”
All pre-sold AirVenture 2020 admissions and camping reservations can be rolled over to the 2021 event or are eligible for refund. Those who have made such purchases will be contacted individually within the next two weeks regarding these options.
This year's event would have been the 68th convention for the organization and was scheduled to run from July 20-26 at the EAA grounds and adjacent Wittman Regional Airport.
The event is a major tourist draw and economic engine for the Fox River Valley. Wittman has 8,000 landings and the EAA grounds host 40,000 campers on 12,000 campsites, 800 of which are equipped with water and electricity. There are more than 5,000 volunteers, 800 exhibitors, 1,100 bathrooms and four new permanent buildings that each have 50 showers.
Off the 1,500-acre grounds, hotels are booked, restaurants in the area have some of their biggest weeks of the year and retailers compare it to Christmas. Those who live in the area boost their own incomes by renting out rooms or even whole houses to EAA visitors.
Dorms at UW-Oshkosh, Marion University in Fond du lac and Ripon College are rented out, and Valley Christian School on Oshkosh's north side becomes a lodge as it converts offices and classrooms into bedrooms and offers meal plans and shuttle service to the EAA grounds. At the YMCA, the air-conditioned indoor soccer field is turned into a campground as guests, who pay between $40 and $60 a night, are allowed to set up freestanding tents.
“Those of us involved in aviation know very well the importance of information gathering and planning prior to any flight, and I looked at AirVenture in much the same way before reaching this decision,” Pelton said. “While no one can see every eventuality, as we looked as the scenarios for holding the event in 2020, it was dependent on a number of important factors where there are currently no definitive answers. That is not the way to commit to an event that welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors to Oshkosh from more than 90 countries.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.