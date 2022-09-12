 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duluth Trading Co. unveils Green Bay Packers line of clothing

Duluth Trading Co. Packers gear.

Duluth Trading Company in Mount Horeb and the Green Bay Packers have released a limited edition line of clothing for the 2022 football season.

A Mount Horeb-based retailer is getting in on Green Bay Packers clothing.

Duluth Trading Company has unveiled a limited edition apparel collaboration with the Packers for the 2022 football season. The collection, available for only a limited time, consists of what the company is calling "better-built tailgating gear" in green and gold colors as well as a unique rendition of the Green Bay Packers logo.

Duluth Trading Co. Packers gear

A pair of Packers Go Buck Naked women's performance briefs from Duluth Trading Co. in Mount Horeb.

It marks the first time that Duluth, with 65 stores around the country and nationwide on-line sales, has partnered with an NFL team.

"This collaboration was designed to provide Packers fans with the most durable, innovative and hardworking fan gear they need to enjoy game day, whether at a tailgate, at a backyard barbecue or right in the stands at Lambeau Field," said Sam Sato, CEO and President of Duluth Trading. "The Packers were founded on the same tradition of hard work as Duluth Trading, and we're honored to put the extra triple stitch in green and gold this fall." 

Duluth Trading Co. Packers gear

The men's Packers Buck Naked boxer briefs come in a cheese pattern.

Featuring several different styles across men's, women's and children's, the limited edition collaboration will only be available while supplies last and includes Green Bay Packers Fire Hose Bib Overalls for $119, Longtail t-shirts for $34, Free Swingin Flannels in green and gold checks with white stripes for $64 and Buck Naked underwear with yellow cheese patterns for $29 each. The items also include women's Tailgreat Sweatshirt for $64 and Go Buck Naked Briefs for women with a Packers logo and cheddar cheese pattern for $23.

Duluth Trading Co. Packers gear

Packers DuluthFlex Fire Hose Bib Overalls are $119 in both men's and women's sizes.

The Duluth Trading line of Packers gear can be purchased online at DuluthTrading.com, PackersProShop.com and Fanatics.com as well as in-person at the Packers Pro Shop and Duluth Trading's five Wisconsin retail store locations in Mount Horeb, Belleville, Waukesha, Port Washington and Oshkosh.

Duluth Trading Co. Packers gear

This is an example of a women's Packers t-shirt from Duluth Trading Co.

"Our fans are always looking for new ways to show their support while they gear up for football season, and these high-quality items will be the perfect addition to any fan's wardrobe on game day and every day,"said Jen Pertzborn, the Packers merchandise manager. 

