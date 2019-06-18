Duluth Trading Co. has been rapidly expanding its retail foot print by opening stores throughout the country.
The company's flagship store is just a few blocks from its headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb while the company's other 53 stores can be found in Port Washington and Waukesha; King of Prussia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Jacksonville, Florida and Cary, North Carolina. In April , Duluth opened a store in Spokane Valley, Washington, followed in May with a store in Rogers, Arkansas.
But this fall, Duluth has plans for a location in one of the largest shopping malls in the world when it opens a store in Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
The concept store is designed to showcase Duluth Trading's top-selling brands and will put the retailer in a mall that draws more than 40 million people a year.
“Our Duluth Trading stores were all designed to serve as destination experiences for our customers and putting a store in Mall of America will help carry our brand flag far and wide," said Stephanie Pugliese, Duluth's CEO.
The 5.6 million-square-foot Mall of America opened in 1992 and now has 520 retailers and restaurants plus the the nation’s largest indoor theme park and the Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium.
Duluth recently reported that net sales in the first quarter increased 14% to $114.2 million compared to $100.2 million in 2018 thanks to the opening of five stores but had an operating loss of $9.7 million compared to operating loss of $300,000 in the previous year's first quarter.
Middleton-based American Girl opened a store in the mall in 2009 but closed the store earlier this year after not renewing its lease.
In February, American Girl's parent company, California toy giant Mattel, reported that American Girl's 2018 third-quarter sales were down 32 percent from the same period a year earlier.