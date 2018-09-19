The growth into brick and mortar stores continues for Duluth Trading Co.
The Belleville company that is building a new headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb, has announced that it has opened its 40th retail store, one of 15 it plans to open this fiscal year that ends next spring.
The new store, in Golden, Colorado, is located near the intersection of Interstate 70 and Highway 40 and is just west of Denver.
The company's parent company, Duluth Holdings, reported $471.4 million in sales in 2017, up from $376.1 million in 2016. It said in march that it expects sales in 2018 to be between $555 million to $575 million.