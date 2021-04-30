Duluth Trading Co. in Mount Horeb names new president and CEO

The former CEO of a national shoe retailer has been tabbed to lead Mount Horeb-based Duluth Trading Co.

Samuel Sato will begin his duties on Monday as president and CEO of the company that has its headquarters in the village's downtown, has a robust online presence and more than 60 retail clothing locations around the country. From 2010 to 2018, Sato was the CEO of Finish Line, a company with $1.8 billion in sales in 2018 and 900 retail locations, but which merged in 2018 with JD Sports.

"Sam has the demonstrated leadership, breadth of business experience and the core values we believe are critical to lead our brand into the future,” said Steve Schlecht, who founded Duluth in 1985 and is executive chairman of Duluth's board of directors. “We welcome Sam to lead our talented team. He has a track record of rolling up his sleeves and providing hands-on leadership—a quality that comes from a career dedicated to a team-first and customer-first mentality. ”