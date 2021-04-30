Duluth Trading Co. in Mount Horeb names new president and CEO

The former CEO of a national shoe retailer has been tabbed to lead Mount Horeb-based Duluth Trading Co.
Samuel Sato will begin his duties on Monday as president and CEO of the company that has its headquarters in the village's downtown, has a robust online presence and more than 60 retail clothing locations around the country. From 2010 to 2018, Sato was the CEO of Finish Line, a company with $1.8 billion in sales in 2018 and 900 retail locations, but which merged in 2018 with JD Sports.
"Sam has the demonstrated leadership, breadth of business experience and the core values we believe are critical to lead our brand into the future,” said Steve Schlecht, who founded Duluth in 1985 and is executive chairman of Duluth's board of directors. “We welcome Sam to lead our talented team. He has a track record of rolling up his sleeves and providing hands-on leadership—a quality that comes from a career dedicated to a team-first and customer-first mentality. ”
Sato succeeds Schlecht who has served as Duluth's CEO since September 2019. That's when Stephanie Pugliese, who had served as president and CEO since 2012, left the company to become president of Under Armour's North American operations. Pugliese had been with Duluth since 2008, oversaw the opening of Duluth's flagship store in Mount Horeb in 2010 and the opening of a $20 million, four-story, 108,000-square-foot corporate headquarters. She also helped guide the company through a rapid expansion of brick and mortar stores around the country, implemented a new order management system and e-commerce platform and upgraded the company's Belleville distribution center.
Sato had been with Finish Line since 2007 and previously served as its executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. He came to Finish Line following a 22-year career with Nordstrom where he served as vice president and corporate merchandise manager for the men's shoes division. Prior to that, Sato served in a variety of management positions for Nordstrom including divisional manager, shoes and regional merchandise manager for menswear.
Sato spearheaded Finish Line's merger with JD Sports in 2018. He also developed business extension strategies, including a key partnership with Macy’s; and created a road map for a digital and mobile first evolution, "all of which contributed to significant top line sales growth," according to a Duluth Trading press release.
Sato will report directly to the Board of Directors and is expected to become a member of the Board on May 27 when Schlecht intends to transition to non-executive Chairman of the Board.
“I am honored to be appointed President and CEO of Duluth Trading, a company that has the talent, market opportunity, customer base and omni-channel structure to deliver an unmatched brand experience," Sato said. "I am passionate and focused on best-in-class digital and innovation as we look forward to the next wave of growth for Duluth Trading.”