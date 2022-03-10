 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duluth Holdings reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $17.4 million

Duluth Trading Co. headquarters, State Journal generic file photo

Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MOUNT HOREB — Duluth Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $17.4 million.

The Mount Horeb-based clothing and tools supplier said it had profit of 53 cents per share on revenue of $270.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.7 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $698.6 million.

Duluth Holdings expects 2022 earnings to be 93 cents to $1.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $730 million to $755 million.

