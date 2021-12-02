 Skip to main content

Duluth Holdings posts fiscal third-quarter results up strongly over a year ago
Duluth Holdings posts fiscal third-quarter results up strongly over a year ago

Duluth Trading Co. headquarters, State Journal generic file photo

Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MOUNT HOREB — Duluth Holdings Inc., parent of Duluth Trading, on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.8 million, or 9 cents per share on revenue of $145.3 million.

The Mount Horeb-based clothing and tools supplier in the year-ago fiscal third quarter had net income of $0.9 million, or 3 cents per diluted share on revenue of $135.5 million.

Duluth Holdings said expects full-year earnings to be 81 cents to 86 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $715 million.

Duluth Holdings' stock closed Wednesday at $13.59 per share. It has traded in the past 52 weeks in a range of $10.31 to $20.78.

“Our third quarter results reflect continued strength in customer demand for our core product offering and strong operating performance in the face of supply chain disruptions," Duluth Holdings President and CEO Sam Sato said in a statement. "Despite the congestion in the transportation networks, our business was able to maneuver and generate healthy sales growth of 7.2% and net income growth of over 200%, led by significant gross profit margin improvement. We are encouraged with the holiday selling trends to date and expect to end the year strong.”

