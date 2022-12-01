 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duluth Holdings post fiscal third-quarter loss that misses analysts' expectations

Duluth Trading Co.'s corporate headquarters rises a block off of Main Street in downtown Mount Horeb.

MOUNT HOREB — Duluth Holdings Inc., parent of Duluth Trading, on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Mount Horeb-based clothing and tools supplier reported a loss of $6.2 million, or 19 cents per share, on revenue of $147.1 million.

Zacks consensus estimate of analysts was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

In the same period a year ago, Duluth Holdings had earnings of $2.8 million, or 9 cents per share on revenue of $145.3 million.

“The customer response to our updated brand positioning has been strong and led to a Q3 increase in net sales of 1.3%,” Sam Sato, president and CEO, said in a statement. “That said, we are seeing the impacts of the inflationary environment on our core consumers which we believe will continue through Q4 and into next year. In Q3 we took appropriate actions aligned with the shift in consumer behavior resulting in contraction in our selling gross margins. Reflecting a softer consumer backdrop, we are updating our full year guidance.”

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 5 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $650 million to $680 million.

