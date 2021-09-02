Duluth Holdings' fiscal second-quarter revenue beats analysts' forecasts

MOUNT HOREB — Duluth Holdings Inc., parent of Duluth Trading, on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9 million.

The Mount Horeb-based clothing and tools supplier said it had net income of 27 cents per share and revenue of $149.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.7 million.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 71 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $715 million.

Duluth Holdings shares have risen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the last 12 months.