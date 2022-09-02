Duluth Holdings' fiscal Q2 earnings miss analysts’ expectations

Mount Horeb-based Duluth Holdings on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations.

The clothing and tools supplier reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million, or 7 cents per share, compared to $9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

The Zacks consensus estimate of analysts was for 16 cents per share, Yahoo reported.

Duluth Holdings reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $141.5 million, down from $149.1 million a year ago, amid a weakening retail climate.

Duluth Holdings said it expects full-year earnings to be 61 cents to 71 cents per share, with revenue of $680 million to $705 million, while Yahoo said the Zacks consensus estimate of analysts was for earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $737.55 million.

“During the second quarter we were not immune to the heightened level of macro uncertainty and inflationary pressures impacting discretionary spending,” Duluth Holdings President and CEO Sam Sato said in a statement. “As a result, we have prudently revised our full year guidance. Despite that backdrop, I am pleased with the underlying performance of our business and the progress we are making on our key strategic initiatives.

“We ended the second quarter with inventories up 22% compared to last year and 14% excluding in-transit goods. Importantly, nearly 90% of the inventory growth is in year-round evergreen goods. Simply stated, we are in a much healthier inventory position with improved flow of new, seasonal receipts and better in-stock positions to support overall sales growth. We continue to manage expenses well in the face of inflationary headwinds and our strong balance sheet allows us to remain committed to key investments in support of our Big Dam Blueprint to build out our infrastructure and technical skillsets, while also investing in our teams as we focus on the long term.

“During the second quarter we were encouraged with the recent launch of our AKHG Women’s collection that fills the open space for innovative and technical outdoor clothing designed for women. This new offering directly addresses our customer’s desire for apparel and gear that meet their active work and outdoor recreational activities, in addition to staying true to the Duluth Trading heritage of designing for quality, durability and problem-solving functionality. The customer response to our expanded Women’s categories overall has been strong and confirms our view of long-term growth potential embedded in our strategic plans. In particular, we see the Women’s apparel categories across our sub-brands having out-sized expansion opportunities.”