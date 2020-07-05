Drive-thru job fairs offer local opportunities as CARES Act unemployment relief expires

Through the end of July, those on unemployment will continue to receive an extra $600 each week as part of the federal CARES Act, but that relief funding is set to end at the end of the month. For many who are unemployed, that will slash their income by half or more.

“We, as a group, saw that as a potential issue,” Westra said of the regional boards.

The job-fair packets — which will also include information about available resources for job seekers, such as the WorkSmart program — will be placed into drivers’ trunks, Westra said. Staff at the locations will also practice public health guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

At the Madison location — Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave. — there will also be walk-up and bike-up options to pick up packets, Westra said. The job fairs in Beloit, Janesville and Monroe will also have walk-up areas.

“After so many months of being in gridlock, it’s nice to be able to do something to help our community,” Westra said.

Businesses looking to hire can submit one-page fliers with information on the company, currently available positions, directions on how to apply and more. Submissions are due Wednesday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.