Drive-thru farmers' market works for farmers and fans, but will it continue amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Engel, of Driftless Organics, had 120 customers Thursday with 90% paying in advance and the rest paying by check.

Daniel Cornelius, who’s been selling his wild rice at the market since 2018, after being on the waiting list for several years, had 10 orders Thursday through the pick-up program.

“The market managers have done a fantastic job of implementing this strategy, which seems much safer than going into a grocery store at this point,” said Cornelius, who’s sending invoices through Square.

Lori Robson, who has run Chris & Lori’s Bakehouse in Poynette for 25 years, said she’s glad to participate in the pilot pickup program until the market can open. The Robsons are having customers order scones by the dozen, noting that they freeze well. They had 32 dozen ordered last week and are baking everything to order.

However, Robson noted that last week’s pickup sales at Garver accounted for less than 10% of what a typical outdoor market would bring in. The Robsons started their season early this year, knowing they couldn’t count on a normal season. They don’t typically participate in the Late Winter Market and instead have been taking January through March off. “We work a lot the rest of the year,” Robson said.