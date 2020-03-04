You are the owner of this article.
Doyenne Group lives on after death of co-founder, plans to grow its reach
Doyenne Group lives on after death of co-founder, plans to grow its reach

Heather Wentler and Amy Gannon - Doyenne

Heather Wentler, left, and Amy Gannon co-founded Doyenne Group, a nonprofit that supports and mentors women entrepreneurs.

 JUDY NEWMAN, STATE JOURNAL

Amy Gannon's legacy of empowering female entrepreneurs will live on as Doyenne Group grows its statewide reach. 

The nonprofit, with locations in Madison and Milwaukee, plans to develop partnerships in more Wisconsin cities to provide support to businesswomen in those communities and direct them to the existing programs and resources Doyenne provides, said executive director Heather Wentler, who co-founded Doyenne with Gannon. This effort is supported by a $65,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s Entrepreneurship Support Program.

Gannon, 47, and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, died in a helicopter crash while on vacation in Hawaii in late December.

"January was a lot of unpackaging everything and evaluating and also doing a lot of self-preservation," Wentler said. "And February was a lot of, 'OK, the shock's worn off, so now we can start figuring out what the new normal is.'"

WEDC awarded nine grants to organizations supporting entrepreneurs in the state, spokesman David Callender, and the funding Doyenne received will be used to continue the groups mission while also reaching more women. Doyenne had applied for the funding before Gannon died.

"WEDC’s decision was made on the strength of Doyenne’s programs and its track record in assisting women entrepreneurs, which we believe is a testament to Amy’s leadership and her team’s strength," Callender said.

Family, Doyenne Group launch fund in memory of local businesswoman Amy Gannon and daughter who died in Hawaii helicopter crash

Wentler said Doyenne leaders plan to go to Stevens Point and Green Bay in the coming months to meet with entrepreneurs and community leaders to see how Doyenne can be involved or provide support. The organization is not planning on opening new hubs as it has in Milwaukee, where a director was hired just a week before Gannon died, Wentler said. 

"What the (WEDC grant) does is it makes it so we can continue to have a statewide touch point without having to have Doyenne physically in the different cities," Wentler said. 

Wentler isn't leading Doyenne alone. Jasmine Timmons, director of programming for Doyenne in Madison, worked with Wentler and Gannon last year to develop a strategic plan for the organization. 

Doyenne is delaying some initiatives following Gannon's death, Wentler said, but those initiatives had not been publicly announced.

Doyenne

The Doyenne Group's founders, Amy Gannon, left, and Heather Wentler, share a laugh with the audience at the 5X5X5 pitch contest at Cento restaurant Thursday in 2015

Wentler said she's still inspired by Gannon and refers back to her mantras or "Amy-isms." Some of Gannon's mantras have been posted on one of the walls in Doyenne's office in a memorial to Gannon, particularly three mantras that became key to Doyenne: "Stop apologizing," "Women aren't broken" and "Entrepreneurship happens within a life, not the other way around." 

When Wentler got the call from Gannon's husband, Mike -- who was still in Hawaii with the couple's 16-year-old son, Aaron -- to tell her that Gannon died, it was one of the "Amy-isms" that helped keep her going, she said.

"When I first got the news, the first thing I heard in my head was, 'You got this,'" Wentler said. 

WEDC entrepreneurship grant recipients

Doyene Group: $65,000 to reach female entrepreneurs

University of Wisconsin Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic: $50,000 to provide legal services to entrepreneurs in rural Wisconsin

Couleecap Inc. of Westby: $80,000 to expand the entrepreneurship programming in La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe and Crawford counties

Red Letter Grant of Eau Claire: $45,000 to reach female entrepreneurs in rural communities in central and northern Wisconsin

New North Economic Development Group of Green Bay: $30,000 to form the create a more connected and resourceful environment for entrepreneurs

Janesville Innovation Inc.: $36,000 to assist startups and growing companies in Rock County

Oconto County Economic Development Corp.: $38,000 to grow support services for new and growing businesses in Oconto County

Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc.: $33,000 to provide technical assistance to entrepreneurs in 12 rural northwest Wisconsin counties

BizStarts, Riverworks Development Corp. and the Social Development Commission of Milwaukee: $55,000 to promote entrepreneurship and provide training in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods in Milwaukee

