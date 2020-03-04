Doyenne Group lives on after death of co-founder, plans to grow its reach

Wentler said Doyenne leaders plan to go to Stevens Point and Green Bay in the coming months to meet with entrepreneurs and community leaders to see how Doyenne can be involved or provide support. The organization is not planning on opening new hubs as it has in Milwaukee, where a director was hired just a week before Gannon died, Wentler said.

"What the (WEDC grant) does is it makes it so we can continue to have a statewide touch point without having to have Doyenne physically in the different cities," Wentler said.

Wentler isn't leading Doyenne alone. Jasmine Timmons, director of programming for Doyenne in Madison, worked with Wentler and Gannon last year to develop a strategic plan for the organization.

Doyenne is delaying some initiatives following Gannon's death, Wentler said, but those initiatives had not been publicly announced.

Wentler said she's still inspired by Gannon and refers back to her mantras or "Amy-isms." Some of Gannon's mantras have been posted on one of the walls in Doyenne's office in a memorial to Gannon, particularly three mantras that became key to Doyenne: "Stop apologizing," "Women aren't broken" and "Entrepreneurship happens within a life, not the other way around."