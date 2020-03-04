Doyenne Group lives on after death of co-founder, plans to grow its reach

Amy Gannon's legacy of empowering female entrepreneurs will live on as Doyenne Group grows its statewide reach.
The nonprofit, with locations in Madison and Milwaukee, plans to develop partnerships in more Wisconsin cities to provide support to businesswomen in those communities and direct them to the existing programs and resources Doyenne provides, said executive director Heather Wentler, who co-founded Doyenne with Gannon. This effort is supported by a $65,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s Entrepreneurship Support Program.
Gannon, 47, and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, died in a helicopter crash while on vacation in Hawaii in late December.
"January was a lot of unpackaging everything and evaluating and also doing a lot of self-preservation," Wentler said. "And February was a lot of, 'OK, the shock's worn off, so now we can start figuring out what the new normal is.'"
WEDC awarded nine grants to organizations supporting entrepreneurs in the state, spokesman David Callender, and the funding Doyenne received will be used to continue the groups mission while also reaching more women. Doyenne had applied for the funding before Gannon died.
"WEDC’s decision was made on the strength of Doyenne’s programs and its track record in assisting women entrepreneurs, which we believe is a testament to Amy’s leadership and her team’s strength," Callender said.
Family, Doyenne Group launch fund in memory of local businesswoman Amy Gannon and daughter who died in Hawaii helicopter crash
Wentler said Doyenne leaders plan to go to Stevens Point and Green Bay in the coming months to meet with entrepreneurs and community leaders to see how Doyenne can be involved or provide support. The organization is not planning on opening new hubs as it has in Milwaukee, where a director was hired just a week before Gannon died, Wentler said.
"What the (WEDC grant) does is it makes it so we can continue to have a statewide touch point without having to have Doyenne physically in the different cities," Wentler said.
Wentler isn't leading Doyenne alone. Jasmine Timmons, director of programming for Doyenne in Madison, worked with Wentler and Gannon last year to develop a strategic plan for the organization.
Doyenne is delaying some initiatives following Gannon's death, Wentler said, but those initiatives had not been publicly announced.
Wentler said she's still inspired by Gannon and refers back to her mantras or "Amy-isms." Some of Gannon's mantras have been posted on one of the walls in Doyenne's office in a memorial to Gannon, particularly three mantras that became key to Doyenne: "Stop apologizing," "Women aren't broken" and "Entrepreneurship happens within a life, not the other way around."
When Wentler got the call from Gannon's husband, Mike -- who was still in Hawaii with the couple's 16-year-old son, Aaron -- to tell her that Gannon died, it was one of the "Amy-isms" that helped keep her going, she said.
"When I first got the news, the first thing I heard in my head was, 'You got this,'" Wentler said.