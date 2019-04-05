The Doyenne Group is holding its annual Birthday Bash, celebrating seven years since the organization was established, in an event featuring an all-women lineup of stand-up comics.

Doyenne, based in Madison, provides coaching and professional development workshops for women entrepreneurs, drawing about 1,500 people a year to its events in Madison and Milwaukee.

Through its $1.2 million Evergreen Fund, Doyenne has provided 20 grants and three equity investments totaling $250,000 so far, co-founder Heather Wentler said.

The Birthday Bash is Doyenne's sole fundraising event for the year. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St. Tickets cost $50 and more information is available at: https://doyennegroup.org/event/doyenne-birthday-bash.