Heather Wentler, left, and Amy Gannon are the co-founders of the Doyenne Group, a nonprofit that supports and mentors women entrepreneurs.

 JUDY NEWMAN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Doyenne Group is holding its annual Birthday Bash, celebrating seven years since the organization was established, in an event featuring an all-women lineup of stand-up comics.  

Doyenne, based in Madison, provides coaching and professional development workshops for women entrepreneurs, drawing about 1,500 people a year to its events in Madison and Milwaukee.

Through its $1.2 million Evergreen Fund, Doyenne has provided 20 grants and three equity investments totaling $250,000 so far, co-founder Heather Wentler said.

The Birthday Bash is Doyenne's sole fundraising event for the year. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St. Tickets cost $50 and more information is available at: https://doyennegroup.org/event/doyenne-birthday-bash.

